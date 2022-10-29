Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Makes New $138,000 Investment in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RC. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $21,215,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 137,841.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,449,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,710 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,901,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,189 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 42.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,211,000 after acquiring an additional 772,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 2,239.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 727,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,675,000 after acquiring an additional 696,682 shares during the last quarter. 56.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Andrew Ahlborn sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $41,883.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,734. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Ready Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

RC stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. Ready Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $16.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.29%.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

