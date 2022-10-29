Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Takes Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 61,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 12,922 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 432,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,098,000 after buying an additional 59,398 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 317,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,133,000 after buying an additional 52,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 25,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE TSM opened at $62.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.76. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $59.51 and a 52-week high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 23.26%.

TSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

