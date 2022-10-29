Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) Short Interest Update

Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,700 shares, an increase of 76.1% from the September 30th total of 60,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,067.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GRRMF. Cheuvreux upgraded Gerresheimer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Gerresheimer from €94.00 ($95.92) to €88.00 ($89.80) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Gerresheimer from €66.30 ($67.65) to €65.50 ($66.84) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Gerresheimer Stock Performance

Shares of Gerresheimer stock opened at $60.00 on Friday. Gerresheimer has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $95.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.47.

About Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, insulin pen systems, prefillable syringes, and diagnostic systems for the pharma, biotech, diagnostics, and medical technology industries; containers and closures, PET bottles, eye droppers, nasal sprays, nebulizers, applicators, and accessories for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic applications; and bottles and containers for nutritional supplements.

