Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.12-$2.13 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Getty Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Getty Realty from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America raised Getty Realty from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Realty presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.25.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Getty Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GTY traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.49. The company had a trading volume of 256,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.97. Getty Realty has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35.

Getty Realty Increases Dividend

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $40.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.26 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 49.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Getty Realty will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 97.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Realty

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 585,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,762,000 after buying an additional 7,892 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Getty Realty by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Getty Realty by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,969 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 41,905 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Company Profile

