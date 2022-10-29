Gilead Sciences, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.73 (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.73 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Gilead Sciences has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Gilead Sciences has a dividend payout ratio of 45.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Gilead Sciences to earn $6.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.9%.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $9.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.27. 27,665,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,268,716. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.26 and its 200-day moving average is $63.21. The company has a market capitalization of $99.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $79.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $132,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 35.1% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kidder Stephen W bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $305,000. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Further Reading

