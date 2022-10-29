Gilead Sciences, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.73 (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.73 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.
Gilead Sciences has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Gilead Sciences has a dividend payout ratio of 45.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Gilead Sciences to earn $6.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.9%.
Gilead Sciences Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $9.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.27. 27,665,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,268,716. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.26 and its 200-day moving average is $63.21. The company has a market capitalization of $99.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $79.61.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.42.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $132,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 35.1% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kidder Stephen W bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $305,000. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.
Gilead Sciences Company Profile
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.
