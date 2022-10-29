Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.42.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 12.9 %

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $79.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.31. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $79.61.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 42.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.4% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 107,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 90,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after buying an additional 15,694 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 141,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after buying an additional 55,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

