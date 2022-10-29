Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Cowen

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Cowen from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $9.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,665,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,268,716. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.21. The company has a market capitalization of $99.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $79.61.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 42.92%. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

