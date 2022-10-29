Glencore (LON:GLEN) Given a GBX 660 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 660 ($7.97) target price on Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 700 ($8.46) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.46) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 560 ($6.77) to GBX 500 ($6.04) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group set a GBX 540 ($6.52) price target on Glencore in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($6.65) price objective on Glencore in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Glencore presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 599.23 ($7.24).

Glencore Stock Down 0.8 %

Glencore stock opened at GBX 496.75 ($6.00) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 487.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 478.89. Glencore has a twelve month low of GBX 346.40 ($4.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 548.30 ($6.63). The firm has a market cap of £64.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 487.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

