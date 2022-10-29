Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Rating) were down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.35 and last traded at $27.36. Approximately 2,762 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 33,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.46.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.35 and a 200 day moving average of $28.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Conscious Companies ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 26,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,000 shares in the last quarter.

