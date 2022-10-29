Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.00-$8.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.03. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Globe Life also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $9.00-$9.70 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on GL. Raymond James began coverage on Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Globe Life from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.25.

Globe Life Stock Performance

Shares of GL traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.71. 1,135,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,812. Globe Life has a fifty-two week low of $85.25 and a fifty-two week high of $116.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.03. Globe Life had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 11.71%.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, insider Jason A. Harvey sold 2,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $207,721.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,467.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Globe Life news, insider Jason A. Harvey sold 2,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $207,721.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,467.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 14,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total transaction of $1,475,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,163 shares of company stock worth $6,843,496 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Globe Life by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,186 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Globe Life by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,520,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,963,000 after acquiring an additional 57,587 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Globe Life by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,908,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,981,000 after acquiring an additional 508,064 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 717,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,162,000 after purchasing an additional 24,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 248,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,988,000 after purchasing an additional 127,139 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

