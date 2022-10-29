Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.00-$8.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.03. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Globe Life also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $9.00-$9.70 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Globe Life from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.25.

Globe Life Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of GL traded up $1.80 on Friday, reaching $113.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,135,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,812. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Globe Life has a twelve month low of $85.25 and a twelve month high of $116.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.14 and a 200-day moving average of $100.54.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.03. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 14,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total transaction of $1,475,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jason A. Harvey sold 2,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $207,721.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,467.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 14,150 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total value of $1,475,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,163 shares of company stock valued at $6,843,496 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Allstate Corp lifted its position in Globe Life by 4.0% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life in the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter worth $267,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

