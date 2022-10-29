GMX Price Up 28.8% This Week (GMX)

GMX (GMX) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Over the last seven days, GMX has traded up 28.8% against the U.S. dollar. GMX has a total market cap of $356.92 million and approximately $22.64 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GMX token can now be purchased for about $44.67 or 0.00214059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GMX Token Profile

GMX launched on August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,648,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,990,696 tokens. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GMX’s official message board is medium.com/@gmx.io. GMX’s official website is gmx.io.

Buying and Selling GMX

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform's generated fees.”

