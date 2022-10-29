GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Short Interest Update

GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,612,600 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the September 30th total of 1,975,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.9 days.
GoGold Resources Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS GLGDF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.14. The company had a trading volume of 49,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,925. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.60. GoGold Resources has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $3.07.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of GoGold Resources from C$4.10 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, July 14th.
GoGold Resources Company Profile
GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GoGold Resources (GLGDF)
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Apple Inc. Stock Q4 Results Beat Negative Outlook, Stock Rises
Receive News & Ratings for GoGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.