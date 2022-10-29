Golden Agri-Resources (OTCMKTS:GARPY) Trading 0.3% Higher

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.50 and last traded at $19.50. 129 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.44.

Golden Agri-Resources Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.99.

Golden Agri-Resources Company Profile

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated palm oil plantation company in Europe, China, India, Pakistan, the Middle east, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Plantation and Palm Oil Mills; and Palm, Laurics and Others. The company offers bulk products, such as crude palm oil, palm kernel, palm kernel oil, palm kernel meal, olein, stearin, soybean oil, and soybean meal; oleo chemicals; palm oil based bio-diesel and other renewable resources based energy; and refined products, including cooking oil, margarine, shortening, butter oil substitute, and fats.

