Golden Independence Mining Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, November 1st (OTCMKTS:GIDMF)

Shares of Golden Independence Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:GIDMF – Get Rating) are set to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, November 1st. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, November 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, November 1st.

Golden Independence Mining Trading Down 16.4 %

OTCMKTS:GIDMF traded down 0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 0.02. The company had a trading volume of 11,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,991. Golden Independence Mining has a 52 week low of 0.02 and a 52 week high of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.04.

Get Golden Independence Mining alerts:

About Golden Independence Mining

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Golden Independence Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property assets in Canada. It explores for gold and silver ores. The company also has an option to acquire 75% interest in the Independence gold project consisting of 14 unpatented lode claims and mill-site mining claims covering an area of approximately 960 acres located in Battle Mountain, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Independence Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Independence Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.