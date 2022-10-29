Goldfinch Trading 3.5% Lower This Week (GFI)

Goldfinch (GFI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 29th. Goldfinch has a total market cap of $17.85 million and $471,075.00 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Goldfinch has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One Goldfinch token can now be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00003151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 41.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000295 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000367 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,606.11 or 0.31853338 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00012444 BTC.

Goldfinch Token Profile

Goldfinch’s genesis date was January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,338,562 tokens. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Goldfinch’s official website is goldfinch.finance. Goldfinch’s official message board is medium.com/goldfinch-fi.

Buying and Selling Goldfinch

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldfinch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldfinch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goldfinch using one of the exchanges listed above.

