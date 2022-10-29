Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Truist Financial

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GSHD. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Goosehead Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

GSHD opened at $39.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,949.95, a P/E/G ratio of 715.66 and a beta of 1.18. Goosehead Insurance has a 12 month low of $29.23 and a 12 month high of $151.32.

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 0.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 44,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $2,667,802.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,955,498.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 44,382 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $2,667,802.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,955,498.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 3,844 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $232,677.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,954,735.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,045 shares of company stock valued at $14,902,978 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 12.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 10.0% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 436,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,319,000 after acquiring an additional 39,657 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 55.6% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 3.8% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 176,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,862,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at $84,000.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

