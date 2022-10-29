Governance OHM (GOHM) Price Hits $2,644.86 on Top Exchanges

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. In the last week, Governance OHM has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. One Governance OHM token can currently be purchased for about $2,644.86 or 0.12726804 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Governance OHM has a total market cap of $196.16 million and approximately $250,650.00 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002935 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000295 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000366 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,622.67 or 0.31844510 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000478 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012437 BTC.
About Governance OHM
Governance OHM was first traded on November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens. Governance OHM’s official message board is olympusdao.medium.com. Governance OHM’s official website is www.olympusdao.finance. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.
