Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the September 30th total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Graham Stock Performance

Shares of GHM stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.10. 7,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,177. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Graham has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $13.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Graham alerts:

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $36.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. Graham had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Research analysts predict that Graham will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Graham

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graham in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Graham news, CEO Daniel J. Thoren purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 308,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,510.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Daniel J. Thoren acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $58,725.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 318,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,435.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel J. Thoren acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 308,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,510.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Graham in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Graham by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 28,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Graham by 174.9% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 18,915 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Graham by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Graham by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graham Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems comprising ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems, including pumps, blowers, and electronics for defense sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.