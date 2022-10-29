Graph Blockchain Inc. (OTCMKTS:REGRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Graph Blockchain Inc. (OTCMKTS:REGRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the September 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Graph Blockchain Stock Performance

Graph Blockchain stock remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 23,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,122. Graph Blockchain has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.

About Graph Blockchain

