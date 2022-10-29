Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GEHI) Short Interest Update

Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GEHI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 92.6% from the September 30th total of 68,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Gravitas Education Stock Performance

Gravitas Education stock traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.75. 68,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,372. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.37. The firm has a market cap of $30.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.86. Gravitas Education has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $54.20.

About Gravitas Education

Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc provides early childhood education services in the People's Republic of China. It operates play-and-learn centers that offer services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their adult family members to promote children's development, foster bonding with family, and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

