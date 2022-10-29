Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Gray Television Trading Up 3.4 %

GTN traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.73. The company had a trading volume of 694,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,017. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.71. Gray Television has a 52 week low of $13.67 and a 52 week high of $25.24.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $868.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.97 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gray Television will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gray Television

About Gray Television

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 7.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 10.5% during the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 32.8% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 8,424 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gray Television by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 982,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after acquiring an additional 63,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 259,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 39,115 shares during the period. 80.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

