Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Gray Television Trading Up 3.4 %
GTN traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.73. The company had a trading volume of 694,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,017. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.71. Gray Television has a 52 week low of $13.67 and a 52 week high of $25.24.
Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $868.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.97 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gray Television will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gray Television
About Gray Television
Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.
