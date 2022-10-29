Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Given New C$35.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$37.22.

Great-West Lifeco Stock Performance

TSE:GWO opened at C$31.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 26.00, a quick ratio of 22.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97. Great-West Lifeco has a 1 year low of C$27.99 and a 1 year high of C$41.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.13 billion and a PE ratio of 9.28.

Great-West Lifeco Dividend Announcement

Great-West Lifeco ( TSE:GWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$9.19 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.7587946 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

