Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the September 30th total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 367,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Greenidge Generation Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GREE traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.01. The company had a trading volume of 667,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,116. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26. Greenidge Generation has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $30.79.

Get Greenidge Generation alerts:

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $31.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.40 million. Greenidge Generation had a positive return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 105.74%. On average, research analysts expect that Greenidge Generation will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenidge Generation

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Greenidge Generation from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greenidge Generation by 7.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 217,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 14,381 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Greenidge Generation during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Greenidge Generation by 87.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 50,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 23,696 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC raised its stake in Greenidge Generation by 22.2% during the first quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Greenidge Generation during the first quarter worth about $93,000. 23.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenidge Generation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greenidge Generation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenidge Generation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.