Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.60.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GEF. Bank of America downgraded Greif from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, September 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Greif from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Greif in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Get Greif alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Greif

In other Greif news, SVP Patrick Gerard Mullaney sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $33,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,843 shares in the company, valued at $259,978.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Patrick Gerard Mullaney sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $33,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,978.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 4,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total value of $336,513.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,265,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,104,473.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,271 shares of company stock worth $4,432,319 over the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Greif

Greif Stock Up 3.3 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEF. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greif during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greif during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Greif by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Greif during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Greif stock opened at $69.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.91 and its 200-day moving average is $63.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Greif has a 12-month low of $53.65 and a 12-month high of $72.79.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 5.93%. Greif’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Greif will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Greif Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Greif’s payout ratio is 31.40%.

Greif Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.