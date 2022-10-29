Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Given New €10.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €16.00 ($16.33) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GRFS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Grifols from €20.00 ($20.41) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Grifols in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Grifols from €20.15 ($20.56) to €20.30 ($20.71) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Grifols from €11.50 ($11.73) to €10.30 ($10.51) in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grifols presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.32.

GRFS stock opened at $6.28 on Tuesday. Grifols has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $13.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Grifols ( NASDAQ:GRFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grifols will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Grifols by 9.5% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 115,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 10,010 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grifols by 122.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,048,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,222,000 after buying an additional 1,675,639 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grifols by 33.8% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 799,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,038,000 after buying an additional 202,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Grifols by 153.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grifols by 651.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 395,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after buying an additional 342,890 shares during the last quarter. 14.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

