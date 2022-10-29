Grupo Nutresa S. A. (OTCMKTS:GCHOY) Plans Dividend of $0.02

Grupo Nutresa S. A. (OTCMKTS:GCHOY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0151 per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd.

Grupo Nutresa S. A. Price Performance

GCHOY stock opened at 11.00 on Friday. Grupo Nutresa S. A. has a twelve month low of 7.50 and a twelve month high of 13.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 10.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is 10.60.

About Grupo Nutresa S. A.

Grupo Nutresa S. A. operates in the food industry primarily in Colombia and Latin America. The company produces and sells cold cuts, matured meats, sausages, canned vegetables, ready-to-eat dishes, and mushrooms; and biscuits, cookies flavored, creamed, and wafers cookies, as well as crackers. It also produces and sells chocolate candies, chocolate drinks, milk modifiers, and cereal bars and nuts; and instant cold beverages, tea, juices, coffee, pastas, snacks, edible oils, soups, and desserts, as well as freeze-dried, roasted, soluble, ground coffee, coffee-in powder, and coffee extracts and blends.

