Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.05

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.05 and last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 2137807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.18.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TV shares. Benchmark lowered their price target on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.64.

The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.32.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ( NYSE:TV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 64.22%. The company had revenue of $925.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.38 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Scharf Investments LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 210.6% in the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 338,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 229,349 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Amundi boosted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 330.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 106,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 81,691 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. 41.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

