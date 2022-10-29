Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.05

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.05 and last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 2137807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.18.
Several research analysts have weighed in on TV shares. Benchmark lowered their price target on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.64.
The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.32.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Scharf Investments LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 210.6% in the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 338,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 229,349 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Amundi boosted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 330.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 106,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 81,691 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. 41.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.
