GUD Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GUDHF) Short Interest Update

GUD Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GUDHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,000 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the September 30th total of 178,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS GUDHF remained flat at 4.70 during trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 5.24. GUD has a 12-month low of 4.70 and a 12-month high of 8.33.

GUD Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and importation, distribution, and sale of automotive products, pumps, pool and spa systems, and water pressure systems in Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, South Korea, France, and the United States. It operates through Automotive, Auto Pacific Group, and Davey segments.

