GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Invests $210,000 in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIIB. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,058,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $284.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.34. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $285.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 16.93 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Biogen from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Biogen from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $207.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.36.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

