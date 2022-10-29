GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 397 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. decreased its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AGCO during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AGCO during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in AGCO by 466.7% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AGCO during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AGCO

In related news, CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total value of $2,063,817.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,393,333.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $750,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,149,347.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total value of $2,063,817.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,393,333.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,274 shares of company stock worth $2,913,422 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $123.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.64. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.55 and a fifty-two week high of $150.28.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 22.54%. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AGCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $178.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AGCO to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.69.

AGCO Profile

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

