H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Downgraded by HSBC to “Reduce”

HSBC downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HNNMY. UBS Group cut shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. DNB Markets cut H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 150 to SEK 125 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 85 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $132.11.

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) alerts:

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of HNNMY opened at $1.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.24. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $3.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.33.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HNNMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 4.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.