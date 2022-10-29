Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) EVP Michelle L. Basil Sells 180 Shares

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total transaction of $14,470.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,057.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $83.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 63.73 and a beta of 0.36. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $43.50 and a twelve month high of $83.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.55.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.00 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 155.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.83.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

