Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Position Increased by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 1,282.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 273,696 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,303,000 after purchasing an additional 56,183 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on HAE. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.83.

In other Haemonetics news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 8,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total value of $590,859.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,387.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Haemonetics news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 33,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total value of $2,632,526.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,916.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 8,016 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total transaction of $590,859.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,387.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,729 shares of company stock worth $4,157,115 in the last quarter. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HAE opened at $83.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 63.73 and a beta of 0.36. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $43.50 and a one year high of $83.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.55.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.00 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

