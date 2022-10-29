Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) Trading Up 3.8%

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL – Get Rating) shares rose 3.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.65 and last traded at C$1.65. 5,004 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 53,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.59.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.59. The company has a market cap of C$238.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.77, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers precision laser systems, imaging systems, and other equipment and consumables for the ART and developmental biology research markets under the Hamilton Thorne brand; test laboratory and endotoxin testing services, as well as sperm assays, including Sperm Motility Index and Sperm Penetration; and fresh and cryopreserved mouse embryos supply, and technician training and proficiency testing services under the Embryotech brand.

