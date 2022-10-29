Hancock Whitney Co. (HWC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 2nd

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd.

Hancock Whitney has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years. Hancock Whitney has a payout ratio of 17.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hancock Whitney to earn $6.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.8%.

HWC traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,968. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.32. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $41.62 and a 12 month high of $59.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 37.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HWC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Hancock Whitney to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Hancock Whitney to $57.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $61,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,002.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $61,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,002.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 2,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $104,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,217,507.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,749,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,590,000 after purchasing an additional 121,798 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,702,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,850,000 after purchasing an additional 160,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,218,000 after purchasing an additional 596,516 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,264,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,030,000 after purchasing an additional 21,842 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,295,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,690,000 after purchasing an additional 266,428 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

