Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.30.
Several analysts have recently commented on HDIUF shares. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Hardwoods Distribution Stock Performance
HDIUF stock opened at $17.95 on Monday. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52-week low of $16.36 and a 52-week high of $38.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.08.
Hardwoods Distribution Increases Dividend
About Hardwoods Distribution
Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.
