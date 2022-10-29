Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.30.

Several analysts have recently commented on HDIUF shares. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Hardwoods Distribution alerts:

Hardwoods Distribution Stock Performance

HDIUF stock opened at $17.95 on Monday. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52-week low of $16.36 and a 52-week high of $38.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.08.

Hardwoods Distribution Increases Dividend

About Hardwoods Distribution

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Hardwoods Distribution’s previous dividend of $0.09.

(Get Rating)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.