Harvest Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $26.57 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One Harvest Finance token can now be bought for $39.01 or 0.00186486 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $26.57 million and $1.42 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000297 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000369 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,695.24 or 0.32050311 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00012518 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance launched on July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Harvest Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.