HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Price Target Raised to $19.50

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.50 to $19.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

HBT Financial Trading Up 7.7 %

Shares of HBT Financial stock opened at $20.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.94. HBT Financial has a 12-month low of $16.09 and a 12-month high of $20.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $585.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.97.

HBT Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.49%.

Institutional Trading of HBT Financial

About HBT Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in HBT Financial by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in HBT Financial by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in HBT Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in HBT Financial by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in HBT Financial by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 18,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

