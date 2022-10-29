HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Price Target Raised to $19.50

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.50 to $19.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
HBT Financial Trading Up 7.7 %
Shares of HBT Financial stock opened at $20.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.94. HBT Financial has a 12-month low of $16.09 and a 12-month high of $20.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $585.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.97.
HBT Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.49%.
About HBT Financial
HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.
