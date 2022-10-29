HC Wainwright Raises Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $325.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $240.00 to $325.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Biogen from $285.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Biogen from $221.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Biogen from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Biogen from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $291.36.

Biogen Price Performance

BIIB stock opened at $284.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.49. Biogen has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $285.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Biogen will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 476.2% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 526.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 87.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Articles

