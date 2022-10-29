Head-To-Head Comparison: Magna International (NYSE:MGA) & Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV)

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) and Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Magna International and Envirotech Vehicles, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Magna International alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magna International 2 3 8 0 2.46 Envirotech Vehicles 0 0 0 0 N/A

Magna International currently has a consensus target price of $74.69, suggesting a potential upside of 33.05%. Given Magna International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Magna International is more favorable than Envirotech Vehicles.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Magna International has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Envirotech Vehicles has a beta of 2.81, indicating that its share price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Magna International and Envirotech Vehicles’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magna International 1.90% 9.94% 4.18% Envirotech Vehicles -190.94% -11.97% -11.78%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.5% of Magna International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Magna International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Magna International and Envirotech Vehicles’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magna International $36.24 billion 0.45 $1.51 billion $2.26 24.84 Envirotech Vehicles $2.04 million 25.22 -$7.65 million ($0.47) -7.30

Magna International has higher revenue and earnings than Envirotech Vehicles. Envirotech Vehicles is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Magna International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Magna International beats Envirotech Vehicles on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magna International

(Get Rating)

Magna International Inc. designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body and chassis, exterior, and roof systems, as well as battery enclosures and engineering and testing services, including fascia and trims, front end modules, front integration panels, liftgate modules, active aerodynamics, engineered glass, running boards, truck bed access products, and side doors. The Power & Vision segment offers hybrid and electric drive systems, motors, inverters, onboard chargers, and e-clutch; dedicated hybrid, dual and hybrid dual, and manual transmissions; AWD/4WD products and rear drive modules; transmission, engine, driveline components, engine drive plates, and accessories; engineering services; advanced driver assistance systems and sensors, and electronic control units; interior and exterior mirrors, camera and driver monitoring systems and electronics, actuators, door handles, and overhead consoles; forward, rear, and auxiliary lighting products; latching, door modules, window, power closure, and hinges and wire forming systems; and modular and textile folding roofs, and hard and soft tops. The Seating Systems segment provides seat structures, mechanism and hardware solutions, and foam and trim products. The Complete Vehicles segment offers vehicle engineering and manufacturing services. The company also designs, engineers, and manufactures tooling products. Magna International Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Aurora, Canada.

About Envirotech Vehicles

(Get Rating)

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. provides zero-emission electric vehicles in the United States. The company also offers vehicle maintenance and inspection services. It serves commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies, and colleges and universities. The company was formerly known as ADOMANI, Inc. and changed its name to Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. in May 2021. Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. is based in Osceola, Arkansas.

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.