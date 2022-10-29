Head to Head Comparison: Qiagen (QGEN) versus Its Rivals

Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN – Get Rating) is one of 272 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Qiagen to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Qiagen has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qiagen’s peers have a beta of 0.71, suggesting that their average share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Qiagen and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Qiagen $2.25 billion $512.60 million 19.77 Qiagen Competitors $754.38 million $143.68 million 4.34

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Qiagen has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Qiagen is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

55.7% of Qiagen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.3% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Qiagen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Qiagen and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qiagen 22.75% 19.26% 9.92% Qiagen Competitors -4,054.24% -190.15% -34.04%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Qiagen and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qiagen 0 0 0 0 N/A Qiagen Competitors 755 3673 10438 154 2.67

As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 83.00%. Given Qiagen’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Qiagen has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Qiagen beats its peers on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories. It also provides interferon-gamma release assay for TB testing, and assays for post-transplant testing and viral load monitoring; assays for prenatal testing and detection of sexually transmitted diseases and HPV, as well as assays for analysis of genomic variants, such as mutations, insertions, deletions, and fusions; and sample to insight instruments, including one-step molecular analysis of hard-to-diagnose syndromes, and integrated PCR testing. In addition, it offers PCR consumables, such as quantitative PCR, reverse transcription, and combinations kits for analysis of gene expression, genotyping, and gene regulation instruments and technologies; human ID and forensics assay consumables, including STR assays for human ID, and assays for food contamination; PCR instruments consist of digital PCR solutions; and developed and configured OEM consumables. Further, the company provides predefined and custom NGS gene panels, library prep kits and components, and whole genome amplification; QIAGEN consumables and instruments, as well as bioinformatics solutions; and custom laboratory and genomic services. It serves molecular diagnostics, academia, pharmaceutical, and applied testing customers. It has a strategic alliance agreement with Sysmex Corporation and OncXerna Therapeutics, as well as an agreement with Mirati. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

