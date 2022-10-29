Hedera Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.17 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.17 billion and $36.19 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. One Hedera coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0604 or 0.00000293 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00088999 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00065960 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000546 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00014866 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00025304 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00007248 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000289 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 22,968,168,350.94327 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.0590889 USD and is down -3.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $49,426,592.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.