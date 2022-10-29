Hedron Trading Down 10.2% Over Last Week (HDRN)

Hedron (HDRN) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. During the last week, Hedron has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. One Hedron token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedron has a total market capitalization of $153.62 million and $703,363.00 worth of Hedron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 45.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000296 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000368 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,633.63 or 0.31964095 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012484 BTC.

Hedron Profile

Hedron launched on February 25th, 2022. Hedron’s total supply is 70,730,351,010,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,930,166,238,588 tokens. The Reddit community for Hedron is https://reddit.com/r/HedronCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedron’s official Twitter account is @hedroncrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedron is hedron.pro.

Buying and Selling Hedron

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedron (HDRN) is a collection of smart contracts that live on the Ethereum and PulseChain blockchain(s). Hedron builds on top of HEX to allow stakers to mint and borrow HDRN tokens against their active HEX stakes. Hedron also allows stakers to trade their HEX stakes as NFT tokens on any compatible NFT marketplace. Hedron has no admin keys and no kill switches. Just like HEX, Hedron is completely decentralized with zero counterparty risk.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedron using one of the exchanges listed above.

