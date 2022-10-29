Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Price Target Cut to €105.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from €123.00 ($125.51) to €105.00 ($107.14) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Heineken from €125.00 ($127.55) to €120.00 ($122.45) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Heineken from €76.00 ($77.55) to €79.00 ($80.61) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Heineken from €116.00 ($118.37) to €114.00 ($116.33) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.80.

Get Heineken alerts:

Heineken Stock Up 1.7 %

Heineken stock opened at $42.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.39 and its 200 day moving average is $46.86. Heineken has a one year low of $40.86 and a one year high of $59.35.

Heineken Cuts Dividend

About Heineken

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1973 per share. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th.

(Get Rating)

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.