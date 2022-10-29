Helium Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One Helium coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.15 or 0.00019871 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Helium has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. Helium has a market cap of $537.18 million and $4.39 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About Helium
Helium uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 129,398,148 coins. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Helium is chat.helium.com. The official website for Helium is www.helium.com.
Helium Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
