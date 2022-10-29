Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) Announces $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Hennessy Advisors has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years.

Hennessy Advisors Stock Performance

Hennessy Advisors stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841. The company has a quick ratio of 17.12, a current ratio of 17.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Hennessy Advisors has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $11.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79. The firm has a market cap of $66.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hennessy Advisors

Hennessy Advisors ( NASDAQ:HNNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hennessy Advisors stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.69% of Hennessy Advisors worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

About Hennessy Advisors

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

