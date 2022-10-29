Heritage Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ)

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF in the first quarter worth $1,852,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 773,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,266,000 after purchasing an additional 45,939 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,147,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,833,000 after purchasing an additional 282,988 shares in the last quarter.

American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSEARCA VALQ traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,098. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.77. American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF has a 52 week low of $41.99 and a 52 week high of $53.85.

