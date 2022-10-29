Heritage Wealth Advisors Buys 1,163 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Stephens cut their price objective on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.94.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $167.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,771,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,131,204. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

