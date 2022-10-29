Heritage Wealth Advisors Buys 388 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $64,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $4.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,178,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,542,289. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $244.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.85.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

